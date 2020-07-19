Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya to undergo second COVID test on Wednesday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are in the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital since July 11 after they were diagnosed with COVID-19, while Aishwarya Rai, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were shifted to the facility on Friday night, almost a week after they tested positive for the virus. It has been eight days since the father-son duo has been admitted and getting the treatment. They are now doing fine and are perfectly healthy and stable. Whereas Aishwarya's CT scan report also says that everything is normal and her fever and throat infection are also subsiding. Her daughter Aaradhya is normal and doesn't have a fever anymore. However, the doctors are keeping a check on everyone and is constantly in touch with the BMC and giving them daily health updates.

The second coronavirus test of the entire Bachchan family will be done on Wednesday. Only after the reports, it will be decided by Dr. Barve, Dr. Ansari, and their team whether the family will be discharged and how the further treatment will take place.

A hospital source previously told PTI, "They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two. Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days."

Since his diagnosis, Amitabh has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media. He recently shared a picture and wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands .. in gratitude and thanks !"

"In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer ..we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all ..in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive,” the screen icon tweeted on Friday evening.

-With PTI inputs

