Amber Heard returns back to social media; first post on Instagram since Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has made her return to the spotlight a year after her controversial and much-publicized defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp. The actress took to Instagram and described how she felt about her return.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In The Fire. It was an Unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire”.

Amber made her first public appearance at the 68th Taormina Film Festival in Italy which she attended to promote her film In The Fire. All eyes were on the actress who had gone missing from the spotlight after losing the massively covered court case to Depp in June 2022. The Aquaman star posted a picture of herself from the festival as she smiled onstage. She made the post on June 30, which marked a year since the result was announced.

For the unversed, the legal battle between Heard and Depp spanned from April to June 2022 where a seven-person jury announced the verdict in The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor but Heard managed to win one of her three counterclaims. Apart from her first post after her hiatus, Heard also posted several pictures with fans from the film festival on her Instagram stories.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating a few years later. In 2015, they got married. During that time, Johnny Depp was in a long-term relationship with French actress Vanessa Paradis while Amber Heard was dating photographer Tasya Van Ree.

Following the split with their respective partners, the two began secretly dating in 2011.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were engaged in 2014. The news became public when a picture emerged of the actress wearing an ornate engagement ring. They finally got married in 2015 in a very private ceremony on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas.

