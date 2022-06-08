Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp's 'moving forward' statement; BLASTS actor for comments post verdict

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Days after the jury announced its verdict in favour of Johnny Depp, the actor thanked his fans on TikTok saying he is 'moving forward' after the trial against Amber Heard. Soon after, a spokesperson of the actress shared Amber's opinion on Johnny’s plan to move ‘forward’. She blasted his comments saying, "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," E! News quoted Amber's spokesperson as saying. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out," she added.

In his latest update on social media, Johnny Depp posted a video thanking his fans for the support. "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," he wrote.

For the unversed, the defamation trial between Depp and Heard ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The 'Aquaman' star has to now pay $15 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence.

While the jury in the verdict sided more with Depp, it still ruled that Depp defamed Heard in the course of fighting back against her charges. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

Following the verdict, actress Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told 'Today' that she cannot afford to pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp.

While Depp celebrated the verdict, Heard had slammed the decision in her own statement on social media.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said.

"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."