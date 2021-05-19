Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun gets staff above 45 and their families vaccinated for Covid19

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has now ensured that his staff members above the age of 45 and their families are vaccinated. The actor has overlooked all arrangements and is ensuring that the process is easy for them. "Arjun has always looked after the well-being of his employees like his family, and has also gone a step ahead and ensured that the family members of his core team, who are aged above 45, are vaccinated," said a source.

The actor recently shared a social media post informing his fans that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19, and also thanked his well-wishers for their wishes and prayers. Arjun posted a note on Instagram that reads: "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers." The actor added: "Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the Love."

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 in April end and was under home quarantine. The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' actor had revealed that he had mild symptoms and was recovering well. On April 28, Arjun had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sharing the news on his Instagram he had written, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

On the professional front, Arjun has completed the shoot for 'AA21', and also has got an action-thriller based on red sandal smuggling in India titled 'Pushpa' in the pipeline.

(With IANS input)