Alia Bhatt's phone cover has a Ranbir Kapoor connection and fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATTTT8 Alia Bhatt's phone cover has a Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt may not have spoken in public about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, but she keeps showing her love for him in little gestures. From keeping the display picture of her phone of their couple photo to wearing his jersey number, Alia has made it clear that she is in love. On Saturday, she shared another glimpse of how she is connected to Ranbir with a post-workout picture.

Alia took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie she clicked post-workout. While the actress looked fit and fabulous, it was her phone cover that attracted eyeballs. It shows a heart and number '8' printed on it. '8' happens to be Ranbir's favourite number. It is also his jersey n8umber. Check out-

Reacting to the picture, Manish Malhotra wrote, :"Ufff ufff ufff wah wah wah." Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif also commented with a fire emoji and siad, "Uh huh." Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented 'Wow.'

Earlier, Alia had shared a dreamy photo at the backdrop of sunset. It was a silhouette of her back as she admired the view in the post. Apart from the dreamy sunset in the picture what caught everyone's attention was her caption. In which the actress mentioned about her 'You' who clicked this beautiful picture.

The caption read, "All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures."

On the work front, Alia has recently signed a contract with one of the leading international talent management agencies, William Morris Agency (WME). The actor, who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year. She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.