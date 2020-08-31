Alia Bhatt flaunts bright smile post Sadak 2 failure: You can decide not to be reduced by them

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt flaunts bright smile post Sadak 2 failure

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been treating fans with gorgeous pictures of herself flaunting her infectious smile. After sharing a beautiful picture clicked by her 'lifeline', sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia shared another picture enjoying the sunlight and grass on Monday. In the picture, Alia can be seen lying on the grass and smiling.

She wrote, "“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them,” said Maya Angelou"

Alia Bhatt's caption appears to hint at the ongoing debate about nepotism which has badly effected her recently released film Sadak 2. The film has received 1.1 rating on IMDb and fans have criticized it for being high on 'nepometer'. The debate about nepotism began after the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the actor died by suicide beacuse of the pressures of being an outsider in the industry.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt before the release of the film shared her reprised version of the song 'Tum se hi' and it seemed that the streak of negativity about the film continued with the song as well. On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 12k likes and 23k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film 'Sadak 2' released on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, August 28.

Watch Sadak 2 Trailer here:

