Akshay Kumar struggles with daughter's fish float on water slide, watch hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar can jump from skyscraper buildings and beat the hell out of goons in his films, but when it comes to sliding down a water slide, the superstar has his share of troubles. And who had the loudest laugh? His daughter Nitara. Akshay on Monday shared a hilarious video on Instagram where he is seen struggling on a water slide as he takes his daughter's favourite fish float. While Akshay did not reveal whose idea it was to do the stunt, we do hear little Nitara laughing in the background as the actor hits the side rail of the slide.

"Last day of the holiday...guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh," Akshay captioned the video.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were recently seen enjoying family time at an undisclosed location. Treating their fans, the star couple shared glimpses of their vacation through social media posts. Earlier this month, Akshay had posted a picture from their holiday, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy a vacation during the pandemic.

Putting up a picture of himself with Twinkle, he had written, "Happy place -- Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude."#BeachTime"

Twinkle also shared a hilarious post with her real vs reel version of Instagram couples. "Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces," she captioned the pic.

Twinkle also reunited with his sister Rinkee on this holiday. Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with sister Rinke. She captioned it as: "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #khannasisters"

On the work front, Akshay's film Sooryavanshi will hit screens on April 30, where he will be seen essaying the role of an ATS officer. Apart from this, he plays a RAW agent in Bell Bottom, and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj. He also has Bachchan Pandey that he is currently shooting with Jacqueline, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.