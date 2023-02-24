Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia to make his Bollywood debut? Actor spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Bhatia to make his Bollywood debut?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been ruling the big screens for decades. Know for his action scenes and for setting the box office on fire, Khiladi Kumar's films are written down in history when it comes to entertainment. While fans enjoy watching him, everyone has been wondering when will Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia make his Bollywood debut. The question has been raised many times before and now, Akshay has revealed that his son isn't interested to be an actor.

Akshay Kumar told Aaj Tak that his son Aarav is not interested in films and has not planned his career as an actor. He further said, "Mai bas chahta hu ke wo khush rahe (I just want my son to be happy)." This isn't the first time Akshay has reacted to Aarav's Bollywood debut. Earlier, he told host Bear Grylls in the episode of Discovery's "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls", "My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to (sic)."

Aarav was born to Akshay Kumar and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple is also parents to a ten-year-old daughter, Nitara.

Akshay Kumar also surprised his fans when he revealed that he has decided to renounce his Canadian passport. The Khiladi of Bollywood earlier promised his fans that he would soon apply for an Indian passport and years later, he did it. Akshay revealed that he feels bad when people say things without knowing the reason for his taking up Canadian citizenship.

"I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became super hit. My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada...", shared Akshay.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar starrer movie Selfiee released in theaters. The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

