Akshay Kumar on SC ruling in Sushant Singh Rajput case: May the truth always prevail

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court, ordering a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers," tweeted Akshay Kumar from his verified account soon after the verdict became public. His tweet came shortly after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday.

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

The apex court on Wednesday morning ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.

The top ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.

The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

