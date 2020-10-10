Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer breaks record, gets appreciation from trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR/LAXMINARAYAN Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer breaks record, gets appreciation from trans right activist Laxmi Narayan

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani was dropped online yesterday. The horror-comedy sees Akshay’s character being possessed by the spirit of a transgender person who is out to seek revenge. The trailer has comedy scenes as well as the drama that has impressed people. The makers got a surprise as the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb becomes the most viewed movie trailer in India in just 24 hours with 70 million views. Not just this, but the horror-comedy received a positive response from not just fans or Bollywood celebrities but also transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Taking to Twitter, the activist praised the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and actor Akshay and called it 'refreshing.' Laxmi tweeted, "What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai." As soon as the reaction came Khiladi Kumar responded and wrote that the compliment meant a lot for him. The superstar wrote, "This means a lot. Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another. Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai."

Have a look:

This means a lot ♥️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another 🙏🏻 Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar on Friday shared the trailer and said, "Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now."

The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar. In contrast to 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay is seen playing the role of a possessed transgender woman in the three-minute-forty-second trailer. Akshay is also seen sporting a saree for the first time on screen in the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana, also directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Akshay is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge. The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms-- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga."

Later in the trailer, he is seen admiring his hands full of red bangles, while the same dialogue can be heard in the background. As the trailer moves forward, the carpet of both comedy and horror rolls out in snippets.

-With ANI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage