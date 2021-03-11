Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar is grateful as he enjoys 'beach time' with wife Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not just a great actor but also a doting husband and a loving father. Khiladi Kumar on Thursday shared a romantic picture with his wife Twinkle Khanna from their tropical getaway at a beach destination. Airlift actor took to his Instagram and posted a selfie in which he posed along with Twinkle for the camera. Akshay captioned the post as, "Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime."

In the picture, Akshay looked dashing sporting a salt-and-pepper look, paired along with a white t-shirt, while Twinkle who rested her head on her hubby's chest looked stunning in her multi-coloured attire and cool shades.

Twinkle and Akshay, who are one of Bollywood's most love couple got married in the year 2000 and have a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

The couple marked 20 years of togetherness on January 17. Akshay posted a loved-up selfie with his wife Twinkle and wished her happy anniversary. He wrote, "The surest I've ever been of a partnership...Twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn't have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Ram Setu.

- with ANI inputs