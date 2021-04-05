Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'hope to be back home soon'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was shooting for his forthcoming film 'Ram Setu' tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Yesterday, he informed his fans that he's under home quarantine but now in a fresh Instagram post, the actor shared that he's been hospitalized. Taking to social media on Monday, Akshay wrote, "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home soon. Take care."

Just yesterday, Akshay shared his COVID-19 positive report and wrote, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."

He added, "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film have tested positive for COVID-19. BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, 40 junior artistes tested positive.

"They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artistes while the rest were Akshay's make up team, their assistants.

Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely," Tiwari told PTI.

As soon as he shared his latest health update, fans started pouring in get-well-soon wishes for the Khiladi Kumar. Check them out here:

On the work front, Akshay has a number of projects lined up in the pipeline. He will be seen in Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.