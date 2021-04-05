Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself. This is the reason why the shooting of his film 'Ram Setu' got suspended. As per a report in ETimes, as many as 100 crew members were set to join the set for shooting on April 5 but as a precautionary measure, not just the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra but also the actor made it mandatory for everyone to get tested. Further, the report stated that out of 100, 45 junior artists have been diagnosed positive for the virus.

The news was confirmed by FWICE (Federatioon of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey who told the portal, "Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined."

Meanwhile, the actor shared on social media, "I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon."

Speaking about the project, it also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is co-produced by Cape Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Prime Video.

We wish that the actor and everyone else get well soon!