Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship on 77th Independence Day, actor shares post

On the 77th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar finally received Indian citizenship. For those unversed, Kumar had citizenship in Canada. Sharing a post on Instagram, he shared the documents of the same and wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind."

The actor, on several occasions, addressed people criticising him over his citizenship. He had earlier said that he felt disappointed when people questioned his love for the country. In 2019, he applied for Indian citizenship and three years later he was granted one. The process took time given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in OMG 2. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film advocates the importance of sex education in Indian schools. It traces the story of a Lord Shiva follower whose life turns upside down when his son is accused of immoral conduct at school. He then drags the school authorities to court and the story progresses as Lord Shiva's messenger guides him.

Kumar will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. He also has the fifth instalment of Housefull franchise in his kitty.

