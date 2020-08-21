Akshay Kumar flaunts his adventurous side in Bear Grylls' Into The Wild teaser. Premiere date out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar flaunts his adventurous side in Bear Grylls' Into The Wild teaser

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's fans were eagerly waiting for the actor's episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Khiladi Kumar had shot of the show last year and the BTS pictures had intrigued the fans to watch the actor flaunt his adventurous side on the show. Now, he has finally announced the premiere date of the show along with a sneak peek into what to expect from it.

Sharing the promo, Akshay Kumar wrote, "You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls@BearGrylls

@DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN." The video shows Akshay doing daredevil stunts with Bear Grylls who is famous for exploring the least travelled parts of the world. Grylls also shared the promo and wrote, "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar."

Last year, Akshay's pictures of shooting with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Mysore, Karnataka went viral.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Earlier, Thalaiva Rajinikanth shot with Bear Grylls in Bandipur Tiger Reserve itself. The episode featuring the two had also aired on TV earlier this year. Marking the small screen debut of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, host Bear Grylls tweeted, "Superstar @Rajinikantha's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him," posting a video featuring him and Rajinikanth in the wild.

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage