Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer “Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 13:59 IST
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to reunite for a movie titled 'Selfiee'. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post. “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie. “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.

The film marks a second collaboration between Kumar and Hashmi after their 2013 hit gangster-drama “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!” Johar said "something big is coming up". 

"No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up,” the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.

India Tv - Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

“Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor. As per reports, Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame is attached to direct “Selfiee” but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

