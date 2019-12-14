Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh have 'Dil Se Respect' for moms after experiencing labor pain. Video inside

Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh salute all mothers after experiencing something closer to labor pain.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2019 20:22 IST
Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen together in the upcoming movie Good Newwz

Akshay and Diljit Dosanjh's respect for mothers grew fourfold after the duo had an experience that was closer to labor pain. As the release date is approaching, the stars of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani have pulled up their socks for film's promotions. 

Akshay and Diljit shot for a video in which they feel the pain which is somewhere closer to the pain experienced by women while delivering babies. Akshay and Diljit feel the stimulation. The scream in pain and become uneasy as the intensity of the machines are increased slowly. At the end of the clip, the two actors salute all the mothers who go through such intense pain while giving a piece of good news to their family.  

Akshay shared the video with caption, ''Diljit Dosanjh and me experience labour pain: Good Newwz A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine!''.

The story of Good News revolves around IVF and the goof up between two couples. Makers have released three songs so far- Maana Dil, Chandigarh Mei and Sauda Khara Khara. Good News directed by Raj Mehta is co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release in theatres on Dcember 27, 2019.

