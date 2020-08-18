Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 1 cr towards Assam flood relief, Sarbananda Sonowal extends gratitude

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARWORLD Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 1 cr towards Assam flood relief

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday thanked actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to extend gratitude towards the star for always showing sympathy and support at the time of crisis. "Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis," Sonowal tweeted.

"As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena," his tweet further read.

Floods have been wreaking havoc in the northern-eastern state of Assam for the past two months due to incessant rains. As many as 11,962 people have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- in Assam due to flood, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature in the Forbes 2020 list of 10 Highest Paid Male Actors in the world. With an estimated earning of $48.5 million, Akshay ranks at number six on the list, though his rank has dropped two notches from last year. He held the fourth spot in the 2019 list.

According to the magazine, the actor, who is working on his first television series "The End" for a streaming platform, earned most of his money from his endorsement deals. The magazine stated that Akshay is getting $10 million for his role in the upcoming television series.

Akshay's upcoming slate of films include "Bachchan Pandey", "BellBottom", "Laxmmi Bomb", "Sooryavanshi", "Prithviraj", "Atrangi Re" and "Raksha Bandhan".

(With ANI inputs)

