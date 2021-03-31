Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar captures how Nushrratt Bharuccha enters Ram Setu sets

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned a professional photographer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on the set of Ram Setu. The duo started shooting for the film earlier this week along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay has already unveiled his look from the film. On Wednesday, he gave a glimpse of how Nushrratt enters the sets of the film. He shared a picture saying, "That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu."

The picture shows Nushrratt flashing her smile as she stands between two big lunch boxes. Wearing a maroon floral print saree, the actress looks gorgeous.

On the other hand, Nushrratt also posted a monochrome picture clicked by Akshay Kumar on Instagram. In the image, she is seen looking at the lens and smiling. "Classic... captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu," she captioned the image.

The two stars are currently busy shooting for Ram Setu. This will be the first time Nushrratt will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to share his first look in the film. Calling it "one of the most special films", the actor, revealed he is playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor sports a long hairdo and glasses. He asked fans for their opinion on his look.

"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he wrote.

The mahurat of the film was shot at Ayodhya a few days back. The cast went to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple where they performed a puja before officially starting the shoot.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

-With IANS inputs