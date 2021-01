Akshay Kumar attends Mumbai Police event with Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh; check video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHILADI_ROHITT007 Akshay Kumar attends Mumbai Police event with Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh; check pics

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined Maharashtra's minister for tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray, and the states home minister Anil Deshmukh at a function of the Mumbai Police. At the event on Saturday evening, also attended by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, Segways were given to police personnel for better patrolling of the Bandra sea shore.

"I am so happy and so proud that Mumbai Police is going to get a vehicle through which they will be able to control a lot of things over here. I think that's good news for all the citizens of Mumbai. I am thankful to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government for making me a part of this ceremony," Akshay said at the event.

The actor, who has played a cop in numerous films including "Mohra", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Khakee" and "Aan: Men At Work", returns in a uniformed avatar on the big screen soon with Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is on a mission to prevent terrorist attack in Mumbai.

At the event, Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh added: "It's indeed a big day in terms of policing in this area of Mumbai. I think it will not only increase mobility but also visibility and effectiveness of the Police. It will also give a better image to Mumbai Police. Every day and every year, we are trying to modernise ourselves and this is a big step in that direction."

Also present were local BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Vishwas Nangare Patil, Joint Commissioner of police ( Law and Order), Mumbai City.