Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn wish Rohit Shetty an 'action-packed year' on birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty turned a year older today. Fans as well as Bollywood celebrities have flooded the internet to wish him on the special day. Shetty's leading heroes Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn took to their social media to share pictures with him and wished him an action-packed year.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead." The actor shared a picture featuring him with Shetty from the sets of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Ajay Devgn, who has played the role of police officer Bhalerao Singham in Rohit Shetty's films also shared a picture and said, "Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty . Always wish the best for you... You’ve been there for me, steady & rock solid. "

Rohit Shetty is currently working on his next film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. Rohit and Ranveer have worked together in the cop action drama Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi.

"The last time we shot action together was during the climax of ‘Sooryavanshi'. So, this shoot was extra fulfilling for both of us. Bahut time se action ka keeda kaat raha tha hum dono ko!" said Ranveer.