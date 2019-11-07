Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha have acquired the rights of the journey of the seven brothers and would be producing the project together.

Titled The Ramsay Biopic, it is written by Ritesh Shah. The Ramsay Brothers rose to fame with cult films like Purani Haveli, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Veerana and Bandh Darwaza. These films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica.

They became synonymous with the genre and went on to make a string of B-grade films in the decade of 1970s and 1980s, featuring zombies, vampires, werewolves, reanimated corpses and snowmen. The films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica.

"The late Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights.”

"Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India," Sinha said in a statement.

Ajay Devgn has a big lineup of films releasing next year. He will be seen in period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Turram Khan, a social comedy by Hansal Mehta. There is Bhuj: The Pride of India and Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. He has also been shooting for sports drama Maidaan in which he will be seen as a football player.