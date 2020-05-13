Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn supports Amitabh Bachchan's break the stigma campaign for COVID-19 survivors

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been sharing both informative and entertaining posts for his fans on social media. Apart from this, he has been urging everyone to take care of their health by practicing social distancing and staying indoors. In addition to the same, he recently initiated the break the stigma campaign which talks about giving mental support to the corona survivors. In the video, he talks about the mental stress which a COVID-19 survivor goes through and says, "Mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubt, and this doubt is to such extent that we ought to fear the person, who has recovered from the virus." His initiative was lauded by another actor Ajay Devgn who shared the video on his respective social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old actor put out the video in which Big B says, "Corona attacks us in 2 different ways. First is physical and the second is mental attack." He ended the video on a positive note and said, "Apno ko apnayenge, sahi salamat ghar layenge." Captioning the post, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wrote, "CoronaSurvivors are beating #COVID19 and returning home! Let’s applaud their spirit, support them and their families! Let’s stay positive and #BreakTheStigma together! #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan."

Both the actors have been doing their bit to educate their fans about the crisis. A few days back Devgn shared a PSA for 'Aarogya Setu' app and urged people to download the app to be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's next releases will be Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana.

