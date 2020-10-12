Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares selfies with Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya from actor's 78th birthday bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares selfies with Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday. The actor was flooded with wishes, love, and blessing from his fans as well as celebrities who shared various photos, videos, VMs, and memories with the superstar on social media. Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared some selfies with him and daughter Aaradhya from his birthday bash to wish him all the happiness. The actress prayed for the superstar's good health and wished him on his birthday on her, as well as Aaradhya's behalf.

Sharing photos from the celebrations, Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA...MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always." In another post, she shared a picture of Big B and Aaradhya and said, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI...HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII" Check out the photos here-

Earlier in the day on Sunday, son Abhishek Bachchan also shared a hearfelt post for Big B. Sharing a childhood photo for the megastar, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78..Love you,Pa."

Amitabh Bachchan's fans celebrated the megastar's birthday with full enthusiasm. Like every year, many fans gathered outside Mannat to have a look at their favorite superstar. However, due to COVID19 safety precautions, Big B did not greet them. Nonetheless, Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family and said that their love is the greatest gift for him. He took Instagram, where he posted a photograph where the word "thank you" was written in many languages along with a picture of the cine icon with folded hands.

As a caption, he wrote: "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more."

Speaking about his work, Amitabh is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as Mahanati, Agni Parvatam and Indra. This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films Aarakshan and Piku.

Big B's other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

