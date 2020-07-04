Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan's demise

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening mourned the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on social media. Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. The ace choreographer was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital last month after complaining of breathing problems. Her last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

"ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family," the actress posted on Instagram.

The actress shared a still from the set of her 1999 film "Taal" where Saroj Khan can be seen choreographing a dance move for Aishwarya.

Saroj Khan has choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for iconic dance numbers like "Nimbooda" ("Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam"), "Dola re dola" ("Devdas"), "Ramta jogi" ("Taal"), "Barso re" ("Guru") among others.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram Story, remembering the legendary choreographer.

"The first song I ever performed to in films was under her tutelage and choreography. She taught me so much. Will miss you Saroj ji. RIP," the actor shared.

My first ever song was choreographed by Saroj ji. And then so many more. You taught me so much. I will miss you, Saroj ji. May you rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 3, 2020

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai early on Friday. She was 71.

ALSO READ | 'Masterji, you will be missed': Saroj Khan's Bollywood journey in PICS

ALSO READ | Saroj Khan dies: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's mother of dance

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage