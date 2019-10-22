Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya twin in white in their latest picture

Aishwarya Rai's latest picture with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai's latest picture with daughter Aaradhya is winning over the internet. Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture where the mother-daughter smile together, Aaradhya is sitting happily in her mother's lap as they click a cute selfie. From their smile to eyes Aaradhya looks very similar to her beautiful mother. In the picture, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen twinning in white.

Aishwarya Rai's latest Instagram post has been getting the love of her fans and the picture has received over half a million likes and lovely comments from Aishwarya's fans who just can't help drooling over this picture.

Fans react to Aishwarya Rai's selfie with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai often takes to Instagram to share cute pictures with her lovely daughter.

Yesterday, Aishwarya was spotted when the actress with her family went out to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. While we are waiting to see the former Miss World on the silver screen the actor is currently busy with her new projects. Talking about films in a recent interview the actor revealed she is preparing for a film with Mani Ratnam, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years." This project is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). The actor who was last in Fanney Khan Along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor will also be seen with hubby Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'