Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan reminisce their wedding day as they share throwback pics

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan share wedding pics

Bollywood's much-loved couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday (April 20). The couple took to their respective social media platforms and shared a stunning throwback picture from their D-day. The picture was a close-up shot of the duo's hands with their mandap in the backdrop. Abhishek could be seen sliding the ring on Aishwarya's finger.

Take a look:

The stunning picture was enough for their fans and friends to be teleported back to that magical day. Several celebrities took to the comments section and showered their love for the couple. Abhishek's Dasvi co-star Nimrit Kaur wrote, "Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!" Sonali Bendre and Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had exchanged wedding vows on April 20, 2007. After a touching proposal, the grand wedding was hailed as the decade's best 'star wedding.' In times when there were no social media hashtags and minute-to-minute social media coverage, people around the country remained glued to their television screens just to get a glimpse of the bride and groom.

After four years of being married, Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan garnered a lot of praise for his role in Dasvi. He will be next seen in a new season of Amazon Prime's Breathe. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be making her comeback with 'Raavan' director Mani Ratnam for the Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan', a historical drama that also stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh.

