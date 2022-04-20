Aishwarya-Abhishek Anniversary: Bobby Deol playing cupid to balcony proposal; unknown facts about couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIASH_INDOFC Abhishek-Aishwarya Anniversary special

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most adored celebrity couples in not just Bollywood but the world. Indeed, their love story is straight out of a romantic movie. With its own share of ups and downs, twists and turns, the star couple has managed to celebrate 15 years of togetherness. While the Guru couple had tied the knot in 2007, their love story began in 1997, when they first met each other. As the beautiful couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today (April 20), let's take a walk down memory lane and cherish some of the most special moments spent together by our favorite couple.

When Bobby Deol played Cupid in their love story

During one of the interviews, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how actor Bobby Deol first introduced him to Aishwarya in 1997 when the actor was not an actor but a production boy. Bobby was shooting for his debut film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Aishwarya in Switzerland where Abhishek had gone for a recce for Amitabh Bachchan's film Mrityudata.

First meeting

During a recent podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Abhishek Bachchan shared a snippet of his first meeting with Aishwarya, Abhishek said, "I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film - Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there, and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time, when they were shooting, when I met Aishwarya."

First film together

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's first film together was Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Talking to Vogue, Abhishek said, "It was our first film together, and I expected a diva. Instead, she was disarmingly wonderful."

After the couple stayed friends and worked together in Kuch Naa Kaho (2003).

When a spark was ignited

The couple started falling for each other during the shooting of music video of ‘Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

The perfect proposal

When we say it is a filmy love story, you gotta trust us! Abhishek Bachchan had one of the sweetest proposals planned for his ladylove. After months of dating, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the promotional trip for their film Guru (2007) in New York. After the premiere of the film, he proposed to her on the hotel's balcony.

"I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day… wouldn't it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married?” Abhishek revealed to Oprah Winfrey in the couple's first interview post their wedding. “So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me."

Proposal 'ring'



Reportedly, Abhishek did not have a diamond ring to propose to Aishwarya. Instead, he took a ring from the props from the sets of the film Guru. He had reportedly requested the makers to keep the ring with him for sentimental reasons.

The dreamy wedding

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Back in the times of no hashtags and social media, people hoped to get a glimpse of the newlyweds. Aishwarya Rai looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gold Kanjivaram sari with uncut diamond jewellery.

The honeymoon

The couple had a month-long honeymoon in Europe soon after their wedding.

The proud parents

After four years of being married, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. Aaradhya is often seen attending family functions with her parents.