Ahan Shetty wraps debut film Tadap shoot

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has finished shooting for his debut Bollywood film Tadap, which is slated to release on September 24. Ahan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans. "It's a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn't know I could. #sajidnadiadwala's #TADAP in cinemas near you on September 24th!" the actor wrote.

The official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, producers of the film, also tweeted to share the update.

"Last Day on the sets of #Tadap! It's not just a film, it's an emotion altogether! #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap. An Incredible Love Story releasing on 24th Sept 2021 in theatres near you!," reads the tweet posted by the production house.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit RX 100. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features actress Tara Sutaria in the female lead.

Earlier Khiladi Kumar took to Twitter and announced Ahaan's entry into the industry through the image of his poster. Not only this, but he even shared another poster that revealed the release date ie September 24, 2021. Alongside he wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster, and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

His second tweet read, "Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September."

According to reports, Tadap will also feature Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher, and Amit Sadh among others. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap reunites Luthria with his longtime collaborator writer Rajat Arora. The duo has worked on films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. The film's music will be scored by Pritam.

- with IANS inputs