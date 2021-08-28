Aetashaa Sansgiri explains how she prepared to play Queen Ahilyabai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AETASHAA Aetashaa on how she prepared to play Queen Ahilyabai

Actress Aetashaa Sansgiri has been essaying the lead protagonist's role of grown-up ‘Ahilyabai Holkar in the show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai, which is based on the life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. There was a seven-year leap in the show and a new chapter in Ahilyabai's life has started which is called ‘Yuva Adhyay'.

Keeping in mind that the show is a period drama that centres around a popular historical figure, the actress had to extensively prepare herself to step into the shoes of her character.

Talking about the preparation procedure, Aetashaa said: "I believe that for an actor, everything is about preparation in order to get to a point where you are living in the moment. Once the camera starts rolling, you don't want to be acting, but bring out the character in the best way possible."

Aetashaa started her television career with the Marathi show ‘Choti Malkin' in 2018.

According to her, she worked really hard to get into the skin of the character.

She added: "I attended extensive workshops, worked on my language and diction, and undertook exhaustive horse-riding training. I wish to leave no stone unturned in my portrayal of the character because there is no other way I will be able to do a convincing job. I am just looking forward to seeing the viewers' reactions and reviews. Fingers crossed."

‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.