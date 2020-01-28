Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about his first break-up: Seemed like world coming to an end

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently promoting his upcoming film Malang

Mohit Suri's Malang has an abundance of good looks. Because, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The lead pair of the film is already making a lot of buzz with their electrifying chemistry. Aditya and Disha are sharing the screen for the first time but it doesn't seem so. The movie is set to release on the first day of Valentine Week. Hence, it was obvious for them to be asked questions related to love.

For Aditya, ''love is what all of us need''. "Love is extremely important and essential. It can be any kind of love. It can be your love for your family, friends or pets too,'' he told Pinkvilla. Along with love, he also talked about heartbreak. Adi experienced heartbreak quite early in his life. Without giving much detail, the actor said that it ''seemed like the world is coming to an end''.

"I don't want to give out details but it was back in school. I was probably in the ninth standard when I had my first break-up. It seemed like the world is coming to an end because at that age, those breakups are the most painful,'' said Aditya.

When Disha asked did you get dumped, he dodged the question.

Aditya recently said that people tend to discount acting skills when it comes to good looking actors. ''People talk about my look but my appearance is not in my hands, right? People can discount their acting skills and put it down to their looks. When it comes to me, I have no control over it but surely I want to establish myself as a combination of both," he said.

Malang, also starring Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor will release on February 7.