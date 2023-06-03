Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Jannat Amin Khan says 'read between the lines and go beyond learning'

Actress Jannat Amin Khan has been carving a niche for herself in showbiz with powerful performances. She is all set to take over the showbiz and believes that the ability to command attention is important when working in this industry. Sharing her experience and some tips to those who are looking forward to join showbiz, Jannat says it is important to go beyond reading the lines or script.

She says that people should stop calling themselves “Aspiring,” as she feels that once a person acts, he/she becomes an actor. It is necessary for people to take themselves seriously as that will convince others that they are ready to take the next step. It is also essential for actors to read between the lines and go beyond learning the lines. She says that interpretation, text analysis and observation are things that take actors a long way. By merely observing people, situations, circumstances and reactions of others, they can learn so much, which later they can put to use in their work as actors.

Jannat Amin Khan, who will be seen in her upcoming lead project “Thodi Si Bewafai,” with Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh further adds that staying resilient is also key in staying for long in the industry that in many ways can be challenging on oneself, especially in the initial years.

She says that reading, watching and listening too helped her a lot in her journey to becoming a confident performer who is today ready to take on roles that can provide more value to her career.

