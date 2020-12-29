Actor Varun Tej Konidela tests positive for Covid-19

Image Source : TWITTER/VARUN TEJ Actor Varun Tej tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms. The actor announced the news in a social media post, hours after his cousin and actor Ram Charan stated that he has contracted the virus. Tej added that he has quarantined himself at home.

Announcing it, Varun’s tweeted “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ram Charan announced on Twitter that he has tested COVID-positive. In his tweet, Ram Charan stated that he is asymptomatic and hopes to recover soon.

He shared a statement that read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," the actor wrote.

"Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon," he said.

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela, who recently got married on December 9 in Udaipur, hosted a Christmas party on December 24. Her cousins Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Sreeja and others were part of the celebrations.

In the beginning of this month, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were spotted shooting for RR in and around Mahabaleshwar. "It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)," read a tweet posted on the Twitter account of the film.