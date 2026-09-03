Trump mulls declaring Iran war over as Pentagon extends troops deployment: Report

Washington:

The Trump administration is considering declaring that the conflict with Iran is over, even though there is a possibility that deployment of American troops would continue in the Middle East, according to a report. The report comes as the United States (US) and Iran continue trading strikes against each other, escalating tensions in the region once again.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), President Donald Trump has held talks with senior aides, discussing possibility about "whether to declare the Iran war over". However, on the contrary, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is lengthening the deployment of troops, which is a sign "that the conflict could drag well into next year".

The Trump administration has been under tremendous pressure over Iran war, which began on February 28. The conflict, which has continued for over seven months, has severely disrupted global supply chains, leading to a hike in rates of crude rates.

As it continues to face pressure, the 80-year-old Republican leader was also considering opting out of a nuclear deal with Iran and ending the conflict if Tehran decides to open the Strait of Hormuz, a tiny waterway between Iran and Oman, another WSJ report had stated earlier.

Hormuz to be renamed as 'Trump Strait'?

Trump had recently declared that he might declare Hormuz a US territory, drawing criticism from Tehran. On Wednesday, he also suggested renaming the Hormuz as "Trump Strait"; though he said later he was not serious.

"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" the US President had posted on Truth Social.

Trump has also warned Iran against renewed attacks, but Tehran has kept targeting US bases in the region. Earlier in the day, it also attacked US military bases in Kuwait. Iran also claimed that the US targeted a wedding in the country's south, but the American military did not address it.

"If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it's Satan," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X.

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