Abhishek Bachchan recalls how Akshay Kumar made him workout on 'Housefull 3' sets

Actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast, and while working on any project, he makes sure his co-stars work out too. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how Akshay made him workout in morning on the sets of "Housefull 3", which also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez , Lisa Haydon, Jackie Shroff, and Nargis Fakhri.

"Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day," Abhishek wrote.

The actor from the past few days have been sharing his experiences of working in different films ever since he has stepped into the Bollywood industry. He even shared certain incidents from the shooting of Manmarziyaa on Instagram. Along with the post he wrote, "I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar. I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!!) I’m on! Over to you."

Speaking of Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in OTT show "Breathe Into The Shadows". He is also a part of film "Bob Biswas". Bob Biswas is a character of Vidya Balan's 2012 film "Kahaani". Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.

-With IANS inputs

