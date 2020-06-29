Abhishek Bachchan recalls how Akshay Kumar made him workout on 'Housefull 3' sets

Actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast, and while working on any project, he makes sure his co-stars work out too. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how Akshay made him workout in morning on the sets of "Housefull 3", which also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez , Lisa Haydon, Jackie Shroff, and Nargis Fakhri.
"Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day," Abhishek wrote.
#RoadTo20 Year-2016 #Housefull3 A franchise that has brought smiles to so many faces. Was a pleasure to be a part of one of them. Reunited with so many friends. @akshaykumar @riteishd @jacquelinef143 @lisahaydon @nargisfakhri @boman_irani @sajid_samji @farhadsamji Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast... RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day. 😂 much to @jenniferlegs dismay. A fun film, a super fun team and great memories!
The actor from the past few days have been sharing his experiences of working in different films ever since he has stepped into the Bollywood industry. He even shared certain incidents from the shooting of Manmarziyaa on Instagram. Along with the post he wrote, "I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar. I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!!) I’m on! Over to you."
#RoadTo20 Year-2018 I didn’t have a release in 2017. 2018 saw the coming together of @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @kanika.d and @itsamittrivedi I’ve written so much about my experiences of working on Manmarziyaan ( if you scroll back on my feed you can read it) a young energetic unit who gave it their all. Made a wonderful film about modern love. Made good memories and ate the best food and drank the best lassi in Amritsar. I have an idea... Anurag, let’s make documentary on food across India. Vicky and I will host it. Kanika can write it. You and Anand direct it. Amit will give the soundtrack. Taapsee will handle all public relations and production ( since she will probably not eat anything!! 😁) I’m on! Over to you.
#RoadTo20 Year-2015 #AllIsWell Which actor is going to refuse to do a film with the great Rishi Kapoor. Certainly not me. When Umesh Shukla told me the story and that Chintu uncle had agreed to be a part of the film... it was an instant yes! Although I had worked with him in Delhi 6 it was just a handful of scenes. Here, Umesh gave me an entire film. So much to learn from him on set as well as off set. Definitely one of my favourite co-stars. I miss him! @simply.asin #SupriyaPathak @smritiiraniofficial #UmeshShukla @aryacam
#RoadTo20 Year-2014 #HappyNewYear A film filled with some of my most favourite people. @farahkhankunder had discussed the idea of HNY with me soon after Main hoon na. I guess it didn’t work out then and she went on to make #OmShantiOm ( she had me in a cameo in the film too ). When they ( @iamsrk and Farah ) finally decided to make Happy new year I was the first one in line to sign up. It was such a happy film and one of the most memorable and fun shoots I’ve ever been a part of. Never ever did Shah or Farah differentiate between any of the actors. We were all one BIG gang! The outdoor in Dubai at the magnificent Atlantis hotel was like staying in a college dorm, and Farah was the headmistress/matron trying to discipline and herd this unruly bunch of kids ( yes, @boman_irani you too!! ) I didn’t even realise when we started and finished the shoot. It was such a happy unit for such a happy film. Each actor counted themselves so lucky to be a part of such an extravagant production. Smiles and laughter everyday. We worked together, played (FIFA) together, worked out together, ate together, travelled together, rehearsed together, went out together and partied together. The only thing we didn’t do ( thank god) was sleep in the same room together ( Farah isn’t at her best early in the morning 🤣). All of this was only possible due to the leadership, friendship and largesse of Shahrukh. He selflessly allowed us to hop onto the HNY express and took us on one of our most memorable journeys. I can go on and on about the cast, the crew/production and our experience. I feel a true measure of a wonderful memory is that it always brings a smile to your face when you think about it; and when I think about the time we made Happy New Year I ALWAYS smile. I will never be able to thank Shah and Farah enough for making me a part of this film, ever. Teem Diamond forever! #NanduBhideDimaagMeKeede @deepikapadukone @boman_irani @sonu_sood @therealvivaanshah @apnabhidu @sarahjanedias @anupampkher I love you all.
#RoadTo20 Year-2013 #Dhoom3 Back in the saddle of the Dhoom franchise. This time directed by Victor an old and dear friend of mine. Victor was the writer of the first 2 Dhooms. He also wrote the dialogues for Guru and Raavan. To be directed by him was... I guess, overdue. My brother @udayc is always a blast to work with. And if that work entails him playing Ali then it’s even more fun. This time the Dhoom boys were joined by @katrinakaif My second film with her. She did her first ever Hindi film with me, Sarkar. Dhoom gave me the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with @_aamirkhan and if given another opportunity I wouldn’t act with him, I want to be directed by him!!! So Aamir, if you’re reading this, kindly consider my request 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Aamir was so warm and forthcoming as a co-actor. Very helpful and accommodating. I can only imagine what a wonderful director he must be. Apart from his great talent he is so down to earth and fun loving on set despite what scene we would do. One of my fondest memories was when we shot a few scenes in Six Flags amusement park in Chicago. The park was shut and it was just the unit that was allowed in. The minute Aamir and I would get the shortest of breaks, we’d run off the the closest roller-coaster and ask them put it on just for us. What a luxury!!! Good times!
#RoadTo20 Year-2012 #Players #BolBachchan Players was the official Hindi remake of The Italian job. Helmed by the legendary Abbas Mustan! I had always wished to act in a film directed by them and thankfully got the opportunity in this film. Again a big cast @iambobbydeol @bipashabasu @sonamkapoor @sikandarkher @omionekenobe @neilnitinmukesh and the great @iam_johnylever who’s genius in unbound. We shot a lot of the film in New Zealand. I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players” 😉 Bol Bachchan was the reunion of team Zameen! It was so nice to see @itsrohitshetty grow and evolve from his first film-Zameen to the mega director of Bol Bachchan. @ajaydevgn and Rohit are like brothers to me. Very protective and loving towards me. I was so honoured to work with all the wonderful cast they had put together for this film. A cast filled with some of the best comedic talent we have in India. To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set everyday or these actors would have you for breakfast. So exciting. A very challenging role and I hope I managed to fulfil Rohit’s vision for Ali/Abhishek. Rohit believes in treating his entire unit like one big happy family from everyone eating together to playing together to travelling together to making a super-hit together! What an experience! @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @simply.asin @prachidesai @archanapuransingh @krushna30 Asrani ji and the rest of the cast and crew.... wow!
#RoadTo20 Year-2010 #Raavan #KheleinHumJeJaanSe Raavan has been the most challenging film both physically and emotionally for me in my career. It’s a wonder how the team managed to pull it off. Mani and I reunited for our 3rd film together. By far the most ambitious story, for him to execute and tell ( in my opinion ). My 8th film with the missus. She was an absolute trooper during the making of the film. The dedication, and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role is just awe inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. To think that she had to perform each scene ( regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging ) baffles me. And to do it twice each time- as we were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously. Huge salute! Raavan also gave me the opportunity to work with @the_real_chiyaan I’ve been a huge fan of his ( must have watched Dhool- his Tamil film over 17 times ) he has always been so loving towards me and I learnt so much by just observing him. A great actor! A film truly ahead of its time. Later that year was Khelein hum je jaan se with my dear friend @ashutoshgowariker I had 1st met Ashu on the sets of my fathers film Indrajeet in which he was acting way back in the 1991. We tried several times to work together and finally managed with #KHJJS A HUGE cast comprising of @deepikapadukone , my childhood best friend @sikandarkher and a host of others was a story very close to my heart. When Ashu told me the story of Surya Sen and what he managed with 60 of his students, I felt compelled as a patriotic Indian to be a part of the telling of their immense courage and sacrifice. I’m so proud that we could bring their story to life and tell it to a new generation who might not have known about it. Wonderful vivid memories of the making of this film. The premiere in Kolkata and our shenanigans post the show with our cast and crew is a night I will never forget. What fun!
Speaking of Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in OTT show "Breathe Into The Shadows". He is also a part of film "Bob Biswas". Bob Biswas is a character of Vidya Balan's 2012 film "Kahaani". Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.
-With IANS inputs
