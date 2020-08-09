Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Shweta Bachchan's throwback post as he returns home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recovered from COVID19 and returned home on Saturday. The actor took to his social media to inform his fans and thank them for the love and wishes. As he returned home, Junior Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan also shared an adorable throwback photo of him from his childhood days and expressed her happiness. Reacting to the same, Abhishek wrote, "Love you."
The photo shows little Abhishek Bachchan looking into the camera. Shweta added a heart emoji with the picture. Check out-
"A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I'd beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!" tweeted Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday, to confirm his discharge.
I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them. 🙏🏽
On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter to welcome Abhishek back home. "Welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan. He also wrote, "Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..GOD IS GREAT.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS."
T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020
GOD IS GREAT .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH
Both Abhishek and Amitabh had tested COVID19 positive on July 11 and were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. Later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for coronavirus with no symptoms. However, after a few days, they complained of sore throat and fever, and were rushed to the hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were the first ones to return home from the hospital. Later, Amitabh Bachchan was relieved from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative for coronavirus.
