Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHAN.IRA Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opens up on body image issues, says 'weight gain messing with my head'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who has been candid about her expereinces with mental health, has taken to social media to talk about her body image issues. In a long social media post, Ira shared she has put on 20 kgs and the weight gain is 'messing with her head'. She also opened up on kickstarting her fitness journey with the beginning of the new year.

"I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany," Ira shared on Instagram.

She continued, "I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year (sic)."

Ira shared this post along with some pictures of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness expert and also helps Ira train.

Ira was also joined by her father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, for Christmas celebrations recently. The young one shared some pictures with her father on social media as he hung out with her and enjoyed family time.

On the movies front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha next, which is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version has been shot in over a 100 locations in India, alone plus some places abroad,