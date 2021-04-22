Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAHANA KUMRA Aahana Kumra amid COVID-19: Grateful to wake up alive every day

Actress Aahana Kumra on Thursday took to social media to express that she feels grateful to be able to wake up alive every day in a nation that is asking for help, and its leaders are unable to find a solution. Aahana's post comes at a time when India is battling a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and experiencing a heavy loss of lives and a high number of positive cases on a daily basis.

Aahana shared a few throwback photographs and videos of her scuba diving experience at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, on Instagram, on the occasion of Earth Day, while making her comment.

"Woke up this morning feeling lost and helpless! A nation that is asking for help and looking at its leaders who have no solution! Grateful to wake up alive everyday!! Never thought I would feel these emotions ever!" she wrote.

"Went through some of my most favourite moments lived! Throwback to austraila and the first time I dived in the open waters! My first dive at the Great Barrier Reef!" she recalled.

"We will survive and hopefully live to see more such beautiful moments in life! With this hope I wish everyone a #happyearthday today! Let's all do our best to save the earth or else mother nature knows how to show us her wrath! And then karma always finds you!!" she added.

On the work front, Aahana recently concluded shooting for her upcoming film, Madhur Bhandarkar's "India Lockdown". The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in key roles. She was last seen in Sandwiched Forever. She was also seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the movie Khuda Haafiz. She played the character of Tamena Hamid and the movie was released on Disney+Hotstar.