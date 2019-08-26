Image Source : TWITTER Would love to do grey characters, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one short of turning 20 in the Hindi film industry and the actor says she is game for playing layered, grey characters.

The actor's first negative role came with 2004's "Fida" in which she portrayed a scheming woman who sets up a man to take the fall for her lover.

The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

Her turn of a once successful actor whose career is spiralling down in "Heroine" (2012) is another example of a grey role. But Kareena agreed such parts are far few in between.

"I would love to play a grey character, if it's a great role. I would definitely want to go for it," Kareena told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, which concluded Sunday.

Talking about her upcoming film, "Good News", with Akshay Kumar , the actor said the movie is an entertaining watch. "I think it's going to be a fun and exciting film, because it has a Christmas release.

"I'm sure people are going to love it. It's got a different concept and it's releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot," she said.

"Good News", which is slated to be released on December 27, is a dramedy which follows a couple who are trying to conceive.

Kareena walked the ramp as the Grand Finale showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika, whose latest collection was based on Lakme's theme this edition,#FreeYourLips which is all about freedom of expression.

Kareena believes freedom should be a necessity, not luxury.

"The theme, for me, is about freedom for women to make the choice of what they want to do, what they want to wear or how they want to live their life. I think first thing that comes to my mind is freedom," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)