When Ananya Panday got Rs 500 from Pati Patni Aur Woh director

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of those star kids who began her career on a promising note. Though her first movie Student of the Year 2 was panned by the critics, her performance was praised by many. Ananya is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Recently during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya revealed that director Mudassar Aziz was so impressed with her shot that he gave her a Rs 500 note. Isn't it a lovely gesture? ''I had to just react to whatever Kartik's character says, which is usually the hardest part. After canning the shot, we were all excited as Mudassar sir appreciated the scene and we went about our day as usual. During the day, he came up to me and handed me a Rs 500 note, saying that he really liked my shot,'' the actress said.

Talking about her experience of working with Kartik, Ananya said that he is funny and always makes everyone laugh on the set.

Ananya recently took a break to spend some quality time with her family. While Ananya has been busy with Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow, her dad Chunky Panday is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala. Talking about the reunion, the actress said, ''I met dad and all of us sat for a meal together after 45 days. I wish I could take my family everywhere I went, but I can't do that. I am heading back to Lucknow on Sunday to resume work''.

On a related note, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Directed by B.R. Chopra, the movie featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles. While Kartik will step into the shoes of late actor Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Ananya will essay the role of the other woman, originally played by Ranjeeta.