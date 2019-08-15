Vidya Sinha, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actress passes away at 72

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Sinha Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actress passes away

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, who worked in several Bollywood films and television industry breathed her last in Mumbai on 15th August 2019. The actress was rushed to hospital on 8th August and it was found that she was suffering from lung and heart disorders. She was on ventilator support at Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. She was hospitalized after complaining of she complained of breathlessness. She was 72.

Vidya Sinha was born in Mumbai on 15 November 1947 to Rana Pratap Singh an Indian film producer, son-in-law of film director Mohan Sinha.

She began modelling and acting at the age of 18. She was Miss Bombay and modelled for several brands which led to her discovery by Basu Chatterjee. Her first movie, however, came after marriage - her debut was in Raja Kaka (1974) opposite Kiran Kumar.

A young Vidya Sinha

She is known for her pleasant roles in various movies she acted during her active career life. She did 30 movie roles over a period of 12 years. Director Raj Sippy directed her for Josh (1981), in which she played a very sinister negative role; that of a gangster stealing coins from beggars.

Vidya Sinha had married her Tamil Brahmin neighbour named Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968, and had adopted a daughter Jhanvi in 1989. After demise of her first husband in 1996, the actress had tied the knot with Australia-based doctor Netaji Bhimrao Salunke. However, her second marriage did not end up happily and they got divorced after she had accused him of physical and mental torture.