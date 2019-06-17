Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Panipat cast

Zeenat will be seen in a special guest appearance in the film as a feisty character named Sakina Begum. Sakina led the province of Hoshiyarganj and lived within the confines of her kingdom, away from the politics of the region. She played an important part in the Third Battle of Panipat when the Peshwas turned to her for help. For Gowariker, it is an "honour and a fan moment" to be directing Zeenat.

"There are many many of her films that I have loved and especially her work in them. What is most fascinating about her, is her humility despite all the stardom. I am excited to reveal her look in the film," he said in a statement.

Years ago, Ashutosh had worked with Zeenat as an actor in Anant Balani's 1989 mystery film "Gawaahi". The actress will begin shooting for "Panipat" by the end of this week.

"Panipat" is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic wars in India's history. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, and is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar's company - Vision World. The film is scheduled to release on December 6