Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan booked for cheating by KPHB Police

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who will next be seen in Super 30 has landed into trouble. He has been booked in a cheating case by the KPHB police of Cyberabad after a gym user filed a complaint against the company Cult.Fit Healthcare. The actor is the brand ambassador of the company located in Kukatpally. The Deccan Chronicle report further states that the user claimed that the company is purely a dishonest intention to deceive the youth and over-weight of people of the city by promising them weight loss.

A resident of Seshadrinagar in Kukatpally I. Shashikanth filed a complaint with the KPHB police on June 22 and said that he has enrolled with the Cure. Fit gym in December 2018, and paid Rs 17,490, which was the discounted price for a period of one year, to get the services of the gym.

He said that the company began its operation in September 2018 but did not gave proper workout sessions. He said, “A total of 1,800 people had enrolled with the Cure.Fit and there was not sufficient carpet area to provide workout sessions. Apart from that, the workout sessions were not available for three days at a stretch, which is denying us good health benefits. Besides the bad behavior of the people at Kukatpally centre has brought about mental depression.”

Shashikanth informed the police that he even complained the directors about the same but was denied access to book the workout slot from their application. The KPHB inspector K. Laxmi Narayana said, “Shashikanth has complained that he was not given proper training as promised by the company in its advertisements and he has alleged cheating by the directors of the company and also its ambassador, actor Hrithik Roshan. A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC against the actor and three directors Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori and Shanmugavel Mani Subbaiah. Investigation is underway.”

After the complaint, a case was registered against the actor along with Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori and Shanmugavel Mani Subbaiah under sections 420, 406 of IPC. The probe is being investigated.

