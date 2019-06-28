Sunny Leone's latest prank on the sets left everyone in horror, watch video

Sunny Leone is a fun-loving actress. She knows how to lighten up everybody’s mood during a hectic shoot. Yet again, she did something while shooting on the sets that left her co-actor, director and fellow set members in shock. The actress posted two videos on the social media in which she can be seen playing a prank on everyone after the actor fires a bullet at her. After the gun was shot, the actress collapsed and pretended as if something happened to her and fell flat on her face.

In another video, everyone on the set can be seen shocked after she fells and starts figuring out as to what happened to her. They try to revive her and wake her up and this is when she surprises everyone by saying that she’s been joking around. The first video was captioned as, “Graphic Warning Part 1: we needed to post this on behalf of @sunnyleone so the whole world knows what happened last night on set!" While the second caption read, "Graphic Warning Part 2: Thank Goodness she is ok! Ha ha ha."

Have a look at the videos below:

Sunny recently graced Arbaaz Khan’s chat show during which she slammed her trollers hard who still make fun of her past profession. Replying to one of the comments, she said, “I know, seriously I am a visionary. I understood that I needed to be here. You know I think that every single person does things in their life and makes decisions that pastor them at that moment. I made decisions that pastored me at that moment of time.”

Talking about work front, she is currently busy with the shooting of her film Koka Kola in which she will be playing the role of a UP girl. The film produced by Mahendra Dhariwal happens to be a horror comedy and will go on floors by next month. A recent video of the actress went viral in which she can be seen speaking in Bihari accent.

