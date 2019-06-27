Sunny Leone reveals the reason why she decided to be an adult star

Arbaaz Khan’s chat show is becoming popular day by day. The concept of the show includes celebrities reading out the comments of their trollers out loud and giving them an answer. The show was recently graced by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. She has been in the industry from the past seven years but still, people troll her for her past profession. In the show, she opened about the reason she chose to be an adult actress and even gave a perfect answer to the troll army over the internet.

The Canadian-born Indian-American actress read out a comment on one of her pictures that said, “Sunny Leone anticipated porn ban and wisely shifted her career. Indeed, a visionary.” She gave a perfect response to the comment and said, “I know, seriously I am a visionary. I understood that I needed to be here. You know I think that every single person does things in their life and makes decisions that pastor them at that moment. I made decisions that pastored me at that moment of time.”

She continued and said, “Have I evolved? Absolutely. Have I moved on? Absolutely. These trollers are just obsessed and they keep watching stuff over and over and they’re like I don’t get it. What? How is this and this, I don’t understand these two are totally different people.”

There was another troller who wrote, "Family business probably is the last thing Sunny Leone will ever suggest her children as a career option." The actress without getting upset gave him a perfect reply and said, “Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that’s a great family business."

She opened up about her plan on raising her kids and said, "I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that's kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment...I doubt they would work in adult... Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it's their choice."

