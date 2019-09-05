VIRAL: Suhana Khan flashes her million dollar smile in this no-makeup look picture

Suhana Khan in New York

Suhana Khan is an internet star. Every time her picture surfaces on social media, netizens go gaga. Her latest photo from New York has gone viral for all the right reasons. In the picture, Suhana can be seen flashing her smile inside the university campus. Dressed in a beige tank top with black pants, Suhana looks like every college girl ever.

Suhana has completed her look with tote bag and simple yet gorgeous neckpiece. However, it is her bright smile that is making our heart skip a beat. Check out the viral photo below:

Have a look at other photos in which Suhana can be seen chilling with her college friends:

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter will complete her education before making her Bollywood debut. Suhana recently did her graduation from Ardingly College in England. The ceremony was attended by her parents as well.

On a related note, Suhana has already made her acting debut with short film, The Grey Part Of Blue. The film was made by Suhana’s college mate Theodore Gimeno. Have a look at the poster.

Earlier, talking about her passion for acting, Suhana had told a magazine, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest. There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies."