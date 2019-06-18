Sooryavanshi will be life changing for Sikandar: Anupam Kher

Image Source : GOOGLE Proud father Anupam Kher shared a note for his son Sikander

Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited his son Sikandar on the sets of "Sooryavanshi", and said that the film will be life-changing for him.

Anupam on Monday shared a photograph of Sikandar and him along with actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whom the 64-year-old veteran described as his "favourite self-made people".

"Dear Sikandar! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my favourite self made people. Both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are prime examples of great success through hard work and discipline. 'Sooryavanshi' will be a life-changing movie and an eternal life lesson for you," he captioned the image.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Yashank Soni under their banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. Have a look at the poster.