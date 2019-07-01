Sonakshi Sinha chips in for Alia Bhatt's MiSu initiative

Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Sonakshi's garments from her wardrobe will be auctioned at Saltscout.com, it aims to benefit the unprivileged by providing healthcare and education. The initiative is taken by Salman Khan's foundation Being Human

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 10:43 IST
Sonakshi Sinha is the second celebrity to chip in for Alia's MiSu initiative 

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has contributed some of her wardrobe items for Alia Bhatt's initiative Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu). The garments from Sonakshi's wardrobe will be available on SaltScout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales, from July 2.

Sonakshi is the second celebrity guest to join the initiative, which aims to benefit the planet and support the education and healthcare of the underprivileged through Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation.

Alia said in a statement, "Through MiSu, we're trying to increase awareness around reusing and recycling, to divert clothing from landfills and help reduce waste. I'm grateful for Sona's generous support on the initiative. The response from friends and fans has been so encouraging and going forward we plan to introduce other celebrity wardrobes giving fans around the world a chance to be a part of the eco-movement."

Sonakshi said, "It is a lovely idea and I was only too happy to chip in with Alia and help do my bit. Each buyer gets a garment that has sentimental value."

'Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe' is a closet sharing initiative conceptualized by Alia Bhatt. 

The first two installments saw Alia's wardrobe on sale, proceeds from which supported the Liter of Light program and The Corbett Foundation respectively. The third installment featured actress Anushka Sharma's wardrobe, proceeds from which will support animal welfare.

On a professional front, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana's shoot schedule has been wrapped. The film stars Varun Sharma and rapper-singer Badshah in key roles. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, slated to release on August 2, 2019.

