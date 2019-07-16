 Sara Ali Khan dedicates a post to her Guru, shares a picture with a thank you note

Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her Guru. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Sara Ali Khan decided to thank her Guru Shubhada, thus shared a heartfelt note. In the picture, Sara is seen standing right next to her teacher and thanks to her for inculcating dance skills in her. She captions the post as, " गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Thank you, Shubhada Ji, for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication, and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you!"
View this post on Instagram
गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🙏🏼👣💓 Thank you Shubhada Ji for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you 🤗
Guru Purnima is dedicated to honor and thank the teachers and gurus of one's life. this year it fell on July 16. People offer prayers, gifts and other things to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of teachers.
View this post on Instagram
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan with first wife Amrita Singh made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. Now, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.