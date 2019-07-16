Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan dedicates a post to her Guru, shares a picture with a thank you note

Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her Guru. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Sara Ali Khan decided to thank her Guru Shubhada, thus shared a heartfelt note. In the picture, Sara is seen standing right next to her teacher and thanks to her for inculcating dance skills in her. She captions the post as, " गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं Thank you, Shubhada Ji, for trying to inculcate routine, discipline, dedication, and love for our art form in me. Thank you for constantly inspiring me, sharing with me, and showing me that positivity with practice is what leads to growth. Thank you for being you!"

Guru Purnima is dedicated to honor and thank the teachers and gurus of one's life. this year it fell on July 16. People offer prayers, gifts and other things to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of teachers.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan with first wife Amrita Singh made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. Now, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.