Sanya Malhotra on Rajkummar Rao: We look nice together on-screen

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao recently featured in an ad film together.

New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 11:02 IST
Representative News Image

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao

Dangal fame actress Sanya Malhotra says she wants to work with National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in a feature film. "He is such a cool co-actor and people are saying we look nice together on-screen. I so wish somebody cast us together in a film," Sanya told IANS. The two actors recently shared screen space in an ad-film. 

Sanya added: "He is such a good actor and I admire him as an audience, so it would be so much fun to work with him. During the ad shoot, I was singing so ‘besura' that everyone including Raj were laughing! We really had a fun time together," shared the actress who has impressed with her roles in "Photograph" and "Badhaai Ho".

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently shooting for Roohi-Afza. The horror-comedy features Janhvi Kapoor as female lead. Rao will also be sharing screen space with Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in Anurag Basu's untitled multi starer movie.

(With IANS inputs)

